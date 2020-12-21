Malik demands suspension of India’s UNSC membership

ISLAMABAD: Senate Standing Committee on Interior Chairman Rehman Malik has demanded suspension of India’s membership of the United Nation’s Security Council for deliberately targeting a UN vehicle carrying two officers of the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) from across the Line of Control. “Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has attacked UN peace makers on Line of Control (LoC) but sadly the United Nation has not taken any action against India yet,” he said in a statement Sunday. Malik appealed to the UN secretary general to immediately suspend the Indian membership of the UNSC for this crimininal act of attacking the UN peacemaker force on duty at the LoC, where India is violating ceasefire agreement duly signed by the UN and both countries. He said India is endangering the peace of whole region by its continuous violations and interference in other countries, adding that the international community and UN needs to act under the UN laws to ensure that India does not repeat such a crime against the UN. He said international community particularly the UN must take notice of Indian brutalities and crimes against humanity in Indian Occupied Kashmir.