Mon Dec 21, 2020
December 21, 2020

‘Drive-in cinema gets massive response’

Islamabad

December 21, 2020

Islamabad: Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammed Hamza Shafqat said the capital’s newly opened drive-in cinema has received a ‘massive response’.

The deputy commissioner, sharing photographs of the cinema, said he eyes improving it in the future.

“Stay safe Islamabad and enjoy,” he said in a tweet. Speaking to this agency last month, Shafqat had said drive-in movie theatres have the advantage of in-person viewing while staying in the comfort, privacy, and safety of your own vehicle. Movies would be premiered from Friday to Sunday at 5:30 pm.

