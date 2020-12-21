‘Drive-in cinema gets massive response’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad: Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammed Hamza Shafqat said the capital’s newly opened drive-in cinema has received a ‘massive response’.
The deputy commissioner, sharing photographs of the cinema, said he eyes improving it in the future.
“Stay safe Islamabad and enjoy,” he said in a tweet. Speaking to this agency last month, Shafqat had said drive-in movie theatres have the advantage of in-person viewing while staying in the comfort, privacy, and safety of your own vehicle. Movies would be premiered from Friday to Sunday at 5:30 pm.