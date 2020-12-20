Talpur warns govt against ‘anti-agriculture’ policies

ISLAMABAD: Nawab Yousuf Talpur, MNA, Saturday warned the government of dire consequences if it continued pursuing its, anti-agriculture policies.

“The government is economically strangulating the growers. Tomato, potato and onion crops are in the market in Sindh but the selected government is importing these vegetables thus victimising Sindhi growers,” he said in a statement. Talpur said that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto had introduced food security policy to encourage growers in the country.

”Asif Ali Zardari during his tenure as president gave extra emphasis and took such measures to protect growers which resulted in continuous supply of crops making the growers more protected and ensuring no shortage of food in the country,” he said. He said the federal government was not buying tomato from growers in Sindh at the rate of Rs20 per kg and was instead importing it at higher price compelling poor people to buy expensive vegetables.