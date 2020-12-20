Cyberattack ‘under control’: Trump

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Saturday downplayed a massive cyberattack on US government agencies, declaring it "under control" and undercutting the assessment by his own administration that Russia was to blame.

"I have been fully briefed and everything is well under control," Trump tweeted in his first public comments on the hack, adding that "Russia Russia Russia is the priority chant when anything happens" and suggesting without offering evidence that China "may" also be involved.

"There could also have been a hit on our voting machines during the election, which is now obvious that I won big, making it an even more corrupted embarrassment for the USA," he added, in his latest baseless allegation of mass fraud in the November 3 vote, which was won by Democrat Biden.