National unity

This refers to the letter ‘Divided we fall’ (Dec 18) by Engr Asim Nawab. The gaps between the opposition and the government are widening. Both parties are fighting with each other and have completely ignored the plight of the people. Party workers and supporters are the reason why a party comes into power.

Without their support, a party is nothing. It is unfortunate that our political parties forget about the problems faced by our people. All political parties need to seriously think about the problems faced by ordinary Pakistanis and work together for the development and welfare of the country.

Muhammad Bakhtiyar

Turbat