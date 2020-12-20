People are talking about

— the report that the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has ordered an investigation and action against officers involved in allotment of sites for restaurants in Margalla Hills in the past and how this came about after there were protests by citizens that the civic authority was planning to allow more commercial activities in the protected area. People say while everyone is heaving a sigh of relief, a strict check should also be kept that no underhand activity takes place.

-- the litter left behind by the PDM rally at the Minar-e-Pakistan and how it shows an utter disregard of civic responsibility by the organisers. People say the venue is a public space that showcases a national monument dedicated to the fight for independence and not a place that should be treated like the private fiefdom of those political parties who left stacks of broken chairs and other materials for the local administration to clean up.

-- Nisha Rao, the first transgender lawyer of Pakistan, who, with praiseworthy efforts and hard work, has become a ray of hope for an oppressed community. In a society where lives of transgender people don’t matter much, Nisha is a shining exception and is now a practicing lawyer in Karachi heading the transgender rights society. People say this achievement has given other individuals of the community much needed confidence that unfortunately they lack because of unfair treatment by other communities.

-- the shocking news that the person who invited a famous Turkish actor to Pakistan has been arrested because there were a number of cases pending against him which were dormant but aroused new interest after the media blitz of the visit. People say before responding to invitations, foreign celebrities and dignitaries must check from Pakistan’s diplomatic missions the credentials of persons extending invitations, as this would save them a lot of trouble as well as embarrassment to both the countries.

-- the news that the administration has finalised plans for restructuring of the national flag carrier and it includes reducing the number of the employees by almost half in line with the standard, international ratio of employees to aircraft. People say while this will be a big blow to those who are laid off, they will be compensated and the airline will come close to breaking even after years of running at a loss due to political interference.

-- the debate on whether the Orange Train is a ‘white elephant’ or a viable addition to the transport problem of Lahore, with activists bemoaning the fact that a city with buildings and sites that “make it what it is with its history, its heritage, its culture” were blasted into nothing. People say such grandiose schemes are not meant for non-developed countries where the earning power of the average citizen is not enough to pay the required fare and the government has to subsidise the operation.

-- the discussions on whether castration will act as a deterrent for those who are inclined towards child abuse and whether means like counselling, therapy and other less drastic measures will suffice. Some people say that chemical castration is no remedy for curbing sexual violence, any more than is public hanging, which an enraged citizenry has been demanding as punishment, others advocate less stringent means to deal with the problem but how does one recognise an offender until the crime is committed? – I.H.