Christmas cake cutting event

Rawalpindi : Parliamentary Secretary MNA Sheikh Rashid Shafique, provincial ministers Fiaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, Raja Rashid Hafez wished the Christian community a very happy Christmas in a cake cutting event organised by Chief sanitary inspector RWMC Touqeer Naseer Khan in Sector A Office, at Asghar Mall Scheme, says a press release.

On the occasion, they said that that Christmas is the occasion of happiness. We equally participated in the happiness of our minorities, in Pakistan minorities have equal rights to celebrate their events and avail their rights, and they appreciated the efforts of sanitary workers for the cleanliness of Rawalpindi city and its tehsils.

They wish all the minorities on the cake cutting ceremony and also appreciate the sanitary workers that from their efforts, Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) is being appreciated not on national level, also on international level.

MNA Sheikh Rashid Shafique and other higher officials of Rawalpindi city applauded the efforts of the company. This is all because of your heartily efforts and keen interest. RWMC Managing Director Awais Manzoor Tarrar, Senior Manager Operations Muhammad Hussnain, Manager Human Resources Bilal Khawar, Manager Communication Nasir Mehmood, Manager Operation Hassan Sardar, Chief Sanitary Inspector Touqeer Nasser, Sadder Municipal workers league CBA Haji Farooq, Assistant Manager Operation Harris Murtaza, Chairman Changeez Bhati, Anwar Masihi and other persons were also present on the ocassion.