Qureshi, UAE premier discuss trade, diaspora

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi called on United Arab Emirates (UAE) Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in Dubai on Thursday and discussed matters pertaining to the welfare of Pakistani diaspora in the Emirates.

The foreign minister conveyed warm regards of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Sheikh Mohammed, who is also the Ruler of Dubai. The Prime Minister of the UAE warmly reciprocated the sentiments, the Foreign Office said in a press statement issued here.

Qureshi exchanged views with the UAE Prime Minister on a range of issues of mutual interest. He discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation between the two brotherly countries, possibilities of enhancing bilateral trade relations and promoting investment, in particular in the field of agriculture.

The foreign minister also discussed matters pertaining to the welfare of Pakistani Diaspora in the UAE. He requested Sheikh Mohammed to encourage the UAE’s business community to explore immense investment opportunities in Pakistan.

Wishing the Dubai Expo 2020 a resounding success, Qureshi expressed gratitude to the UAE government in enabling Pakistan to participate effectively in the event. Pakistan and the UAE have close and historic fraternal ties, the Foreign Office added.

The foreign minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthening and augmenting existing strong bilateral relations with the UAE.