LAHORE: The PDM is following the agenda of deceiving people and its leadership is striving to save its corruption. This was stated by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in a statement issued here on Wednesday. He said the PDM is facing internal chaos and regretted that the bane of linguistic hatred was promoted in its meetings. The citizens of Lahore were ridiculed at the Minar-e-Pakistan gathering while Urdu language was the target of a scathing criticism in the PDM's Quetta meeting. These elements are trying to fulfil the agenda of the enemy by promoting anarchy. The disgruntled PDM elements are following a conflicting agenda and their sham unity will soon be exposed before people, he concluded.