Thu Dec 17, 2020
Our Correspondent 
December 17, 2020

UVAS, DAAB hold online meeting on Pak-Denmark Dairy Programme

National

Our Correspondent 
December 17, 2020

LAHORE: The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore and Dalum Academy of Agricultural Business Denmark (DAAB) jointly arranged an online collaborative meeting on the topic of Pakistan/Denmark Dairy Knowledge Exchange Programme here on Wednesday at City Campus Lahore.

Stakeholders/Representatives from public and private sector including Livestock & Dairy Development (L&DD) Department Punjab, Pakistan Dairy Association and Dairy Cattle Farmer Association participated in this meeting. Earlier Dr Junaid shared the overall picture of dairy sector of Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad highlighted the role of UVAS for the uplift of livestock sector in the country. Additional Secretary Livestock (Planning) Khalid Mahmood Chaudry spoke about the role of livestock department for the profitability of dairy farming community.

