Prayer ceremony held for APS martyrs

LAHORE: A prayer ceremony was held at Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) head office, in memory of martyrs of APS incident. Over 200 employees including Managing Director PEF Asad Naeem and DMDs attended the ceremony in the open courtyard of the head office.

Asad Naeem said that the country has gone through several tragic tragedies but the APS mishap shocked the country. He recited Surah Al-Fateha and Surah Al-Ikhlas three times with all the employees and prayed for the eternal peace of the martyrs of the APS tragedy and for such tragedies not to happen again in the country.