Quality Control Board meeting

Islamabad : The 48th meeting of the Quality Control Board, Islamabad was held on Wednesday in Committee Room of Health Department, Islamabad with Additional Secretary MoNHSRC, Dr Ata ur Rehman in the chair. The meeting was attended by DHO Dr Zaeem Zia, Akhtar Abbas Additional Director DRAP, Chief Pharmacist Polyclinic and other private expert members.

Secretary, Quality Control Board, Sardar Shabbir Ahmed presented 15 different cases of violation of Drugs Act, 1976 before the Board for decision.

The Board after deliberation and personally hearing the accused decided to prosecute the accused in 4 cases and Drug Inspector concerned has been directed to submit complaint accordingly. Licence in one case has been suspended for a period of 6 weeks. The Board in two cases pertaining to sale of drugs on exorbitant prices to a public sector hospital has decided to refer the case to the Registration Board for cancellation of registration of respective products of the concerned accused manufacturers. The Board in seven cases issued warning after the accused render satisfactory explanation of minor violations committed by them. One case has been deferred till next meeting.

It has also been decided that field monitoring shall be enhanced and strict action shall be taken against violators.