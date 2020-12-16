Police reply sought on plea against Achakzai

LAHORE: A sessions court on Tuesday sought a report from Station House Officer (SHO) Lorry Adda police station on a petition seeking directions for registration of a criminal case against Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) chief Mehmood Khan Achakzai over his controversial statement at Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDM) public meeting on Dec 13. Additional District and Sessions Judge Rizwan Aziz passed the orders on a petition, filed by Advocate Tanveer Arshad Chaudhry. The petitioner-counsel argued before the court that Achakzai alleged that the people of Lahore sided with British against Afghans in the past, during a PDM meeting in Lahore. He contended that Achakzai attempted to promote hate through his speech and it also hurt the feelings of people.