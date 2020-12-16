close
Wed Dec 16, 2020
SSGC, KPT reach National Football Challenge semis

Sports

KARACHI: Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) and Karachi Port Trust (KPT) beat Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and Higher Education Commission (HEC), respectively, in contrasting ways in the quarter-finals of the National Football Challenge Cup at Punjab Stadium, Lahore, on Tuesday.

SSGC overcame PAF 5-4 in penalty shootout, while KPT edged past HEC 1-0.

The game between SSGC and PAF remained highly interesting with both sides showing a lot of resolve.

In the regulation time Saddam Hussain put SSGC ahead in the 47th minute. However, in the 70th minute Faisal struck an equaliser for PAF, also former champions. In the penalty shootout after five penalties it was 3-3. The game was then decided on running penalties in favour of SSGC.

In the other quarter-final, the 37th minute goal from the spot by Mohammad bin Younis was enough for KPT to beat HEC 1-0.

