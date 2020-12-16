Cabinet approves lifting of ban on coal lease

LAHORE:The provincial cabinet gave final approval to lift the 10-year ban on coal leases. A formal notification to lift the ban was issued by Amir Ijaz Akbar, Provincial Secretary Mines & Minerals. On the occasion, the Provincial Secretary Mines & Minerals Department said that lifting the ban would not only boost the morale of existing investors but also attract new ones to invest. The provincial cabinet has also constituted a committee to promote competition in the mineral sector and for a far better strategy which will present its recommendations to the cabinet.