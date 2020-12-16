close
Wed Dec 16, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
December 16, 2020

Cabinet approves lifting of ban on coal lease

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
December 16, 2020

LAHORE:The provincial cabinet gave final approval to lift the 10-year ban on coal leases. A formal notification to lift the ban was issued by Amir Ijaz Akbar, Provincial Secretary Mines & Minerals. On the occasion, the Provincial Secretary Mines & Minerals Department said that lifting the ban would not only boost the morale of existing investors but also attract new ones to invest. The provincial cabinet has also constituted a committee to promote competition in the mineral sector and for a far better strategy which will present its recommendations to the cabinet.

Latest News

More From Lahore