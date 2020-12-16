Cabinet approves lifting of ban on coal lease

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:The provincial cabinet gave final approval to lift the 10-year ban on coal leases. A formal notification to lift the ban was issued by Amir Ijaz Akbar, Provincial Secretary Mines & Minerals. On the occasion, the Provincial Secretary Mines & Minerals Department said that lifting the ban would not only boost the morale of existing investors but also attract new ones to invest. The provincial cabinet has also constituted a committee to promote competition in the mineral sector and for a far better strategy which will present its recommendations to the cabinet.