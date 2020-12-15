PM lauds PN for safeguarding sea frontiers

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan, while greatly appreciating the professionalism and operational readiness of Pakistan Navy, has reposed complete confidence on the Navy’s preparedness in safeguarding country's sea frontiers.

Imran Khan, while extending full support of the government for capacity building of Navy to meet the evolving challenges in maritime domain, acknowledged Pakistan Navy’s contribution towards regional maritime security by contributing in international efforts and taking own initiatives.

The prime minister showed his satisfaction on steps taken to ensure security of Pakistan's coast, Gwadar Port and maritime related projects of CPEC.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the government fully realises the importance of maritime sector and its immense economic potential which could be utilised for the prosperity of the country.

In the same spirit, he said government's vision of declaring 2020 as ‘Year of Blue Economy’ was to set the strategic direction for spurring growth of maritime sector.

The prime minister and the minister for Defence, minister for Finance and Maritime Affairs, special assistant to Prime Minister on National Security and secretaries Defence, Finance, Foreign and Maritime Affairs were given detailed briefing on maritime security challenges and Pakistan Navy’s perspective on development of maritime sector.

The Naval Chief thanked the prime minister for his visit and reposing confidence in the Navy. He also assured that Pakistan Navy with the help of Allah (SWT) will continue to defend the country's sea frontiers and maritime interests and shoulder the responsibilities with honour both during peace and war.

Upon arrival the prime minister was welcomed by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi and was presented guard of honour by a smartly turned out contingent. The prime minister laid floral wreath at Shuhada monument and was introduced to the principal staff officers at Naval Headquarters.