RAWALPINDI: US Special Representative for Afghan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad and Commander Resolute Support Mission (RSM) in Afghanistan General Austin Scott Miller called on Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here on Monday.

Matters of mutual interest, including overall regional security situation, with particular reference to ongoing Afghan reconciliation process, came under discussion. Gen Bajwa appreciated the role of RSM for peace and stability in Afghanistan and assuredthat Pakistan will continue to play its positive role for peace and stability in the region. The visiting dignitaries appreciated Pakistan's untiring efforts for facilitating the process towards the mutual objective of peace in the region.