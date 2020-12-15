close
Tue Dec 15, 2020
December 15, 2020

Robber nabbed

National

 
December 15, 2020

LAHORE: Nawankot police claimed to have arrested a suspected robber on Monday. The arrested suspect has been identified as Imran. Police also recovered eight mobile phones, cash and other valuables from his custody. The suspect has been involved in many cases and has been to jail many times. He was wanted by Nawankot, Sherakot, Raiwind City, Sattokatla and Chuhng police.

