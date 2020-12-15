Robber nabbed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Nawankot police claimed to have arrested a suspected robber on Monday. The arrested suspect has been identified as Imran. Police also recovered eight mobile phones, cash and other valuables from his custody. The suspect has been involved in many cases and has been to jail many times. He was wanted by Nawankot, Sherakot, Raiwind City, Sattokatla and Chuhng police.