Tue Dec 15, 2020
December 15, 2020

Condolences

National

 
December 15, 2020

LAHORE: Haji Muhammad Azam, younger brother of PTI UC 60 Chairman Rana Khalid, died of Covid-19 in Germany. He was 58. People from all walks of life have condoled with Rana Khalid over the demise of his brother. They prayed Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

