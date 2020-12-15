Baltistan University stands at 861 in world ranking

LAHORE: The University of Baltistan, Skardu (UOBS) has been ranked as 861 World's Most Sustainable University in 2020 UI GreenMatric World University Ranking.

According to a press release as per recent world rankings issued by UI GreenMatric, the University of Baltistan, Skardu stands at 861 from Pakistan with a total score of 2300 and 44th out of 220 Pakistani universities with same score.

The ranking is based upon verified educational data and sustainable research publications, energy and climate change, transportation and setting up of infrastructure, etc.

The Vice Chancellor, University of Baltistan, Skardu, Prof Dr Muhammad Naeem Khan hailed achieving such a remarkable position by UOBS in world ranking in a short span of time. He congratulated university academia, students and staff over the achievement and declared it a hallmark for Gilgit-Baltistan. He said the UOBS, being on future environmental targets, is compliant to SDGs set by the esteemed organisation.

UI GreenMatric World University Ranking is a non-profit initiative of University of Indonesia since 2010 and works on different themes every year.