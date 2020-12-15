Responsible citizenry key to mountains biodiversity conservation

Islamabad:The conservation of mountain resources and biodiversity conservation is the responsibility of every citizen either living in the mountains or downstream. Community empowerment to protect and conserve the mountain biodiversity resources and use them more wisely is the key solution to fast degrading mountain ecosystems.

Pakistan Mountain Festival Founder and Director Munir Ahmed made these remarks while addressing the interactive seminar organized by the Pakistan Wildlife Foundation, Mivida Pakistan, DTN and Development Communications Network (Devcom-Pakistan) for youth and mountain communities in connection with 10th Pakistan Mountain Festival on Monday.

Munir Ahmed said mountain communities should have strong networking with the citizens’ organizations and environmentalists downstream to become a strong voice against the cartels of timber and land mafia. The mountain biodiversity conservation and protection is the responsibility of local communities because their life and livelihood depend on these resources. He also urged the federal and provincial governments to take stern action against the land and timber mafia causing irreparable loss to the mountain biodiversity.

The communities shall refrain from changing the land-use of their real estate assets rather develop them environmental friendly abode for homestay of visiting tourists. The government shall also take action against the changed land-use that is mostly in violation of the respective legislation and international treaties and conventions. We need to protect our mountain communities and the population downstream from disasters originating from the mountains, decrease the Glaciers Lake Outburst Floods (GLOF), land-sliding and promote eco-tourism, he said.

Mivida Pakistan Director Eco-conservation initiatives Safwan Shahab said community youth should be empowered to take the mountain conservation responsibility by putting small but significant local initiatives. We need to educate mountain communities and engage in conservation efforts to decrease the mountain's biodiversity loss that is causing disasters and increasing local impact of climate change. Young environmentalist and junior ambassador Pakistan Wildlife Foundation Minahil suggested the youth to develop social media platforms to highlight the mountain treasures and challenges confronting the local communities.

Islamabad Devcom Centennial Leo Club founder Shaaref Munir urged the citizens to reduce carbon footprint by reducing consumption of goods and resources, and Greenhouse Gas emissions. A young environmentalist Saima Khan asked the women to adopt the conservation practices by reducing domestic consumption of daily consumables. To stop migration of mountain communities, she urged the government to provide local youth and women with skills to package and market the local horticultural, agricultural products, and handicrafts.