TDAP urged to apply for GI tag

KARACHI: The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (UNISAME) has urged Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Secretary Ahsan Mangi to apply for geographical indications (GI) tag for GI items expeditiously as the law and corresponding act is now promulgated, a statement said on Monday.

Haji Muhammad Saeed, chairman of SME Farmers Association (SMEFA) has also urged the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority to take the SME farmers in their fold and advocate their cause for uplift of the farm sector and modernisation of farms.

He also urged TDAP to give importance to the matter of GI registration of farm produce and food items, which are known for their GI popularity and exclusiveness and outstanding features and characteristics.

UNISAME President Zulfikar Thaver said that since the matter is now decided that TDAP would be the registrant for all the items of GI, it is important that TDAP should apply to the Intellectual Property Organization (IPO) for all our GI items, it said.

Thaver said that mostly the SMEs are engaged in the GI-related items and once the GI tag is given to the indicated items their exports can be promoted to targeted countries by putting up a gallery on the internet to attract global customers and overseas Pakistanis.

The UNISAME council experts have suggested TDAP to lend marketing support to the SME exporters for exports of GI items through a free business portal for the SMEs, wherein the SMEs could exhibit their products exclusively known for their geographical qualities and characteristics.



