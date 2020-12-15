close
Tue Dec 15, 2020
OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
December 15, 2020

Govt to release salaries for Christian employees in advance

Karachi

The Sindh government will pay in advance the salaries and pensions for the month of December, 2020, to all of its Christian employees in view of the upcoming Christmas. The salaries and pensions would be paid to the Christian employees of the Sindh government on December 18 instead of January 1, 2021. A notification to this effect has been issued by the Sindh finance secretary.

