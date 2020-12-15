Govt to release salaries for Christian employees in advance

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!

The Sindh government will pay in advance the salaries and pensions for the month of December, 2020, to all of its Christian employees in view of the upcoming Christmas. The salaries and pensions would be paid to the Christian employees of the Sindh government on December 18 instead of January 1, 2021. A notification to this effect has been issued by the Sindh finance secretary.