Rising cases

Over the last few weeks, the number of coronavirus cases has been increasing rapidly. The reason for this sudden surge is that many people are still not following SOPs. The government should make stricter laws to ensure that everyone is following SOPs.
The government can save the people’s lives if it introduces stricter measures.
Majid Fazal
Kech