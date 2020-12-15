Innovative solutions

PM Imran Khan has announced that by 2030, 60 percent of all energy produced in the country will be through renewable resources. Setting ambitious targets is easy but facts suggest that almost every government failed to meet its bloated targets in different sectors. There is no doubt that climate change is a big problem. It is also important to analyse the problems that Pakistan faces when it comes to dealing with the challenges of climate change. A large number of people in our country don’t know what climate change is and how it is impacting their lives and the environment. A majority of those who are fully aware of the threats of climate change don’t have enough resources to play any role in mitigating its irreversible and severe effects. Those who have a clear idea of what the country may face in the future and who have enough authority to take concrete action to mitigate its effects don’t do so because of their vested interests.

But there is a ray of hope. For example, many Pakistanis are now shifting to solar energy for both domestic and commercial use. In coming decades, more innovations are expected to meet the increasing demand for renewable energy and to reduce carbon emission. The people will closely watch what steps have been taken by the government to accelerate the transition to renewable energy.

Gulsher Panhwer

Johi