This refers to the letter ‘The scorecard’ (Dec 11) by Arif Majeed. The writer has appropriately responded to some of the one-sided opinions on the economy expressed by a few analysts. There are some reports that suggest that the auto industry had a decent amount of sales of cars, motorcycles and tractors. This is good news for Pakistan. That sales continue to increase indicate a healthy consumer confidence index, which reflects the degree of confidence of the people in their own economic wellbeing. There are reports of a rise in retail spending as well despite a high inflation rate. This is another sign of a healthy economy. The country’s stock market is also performing quite well. However, it is important to mention that despite the good things that are happening in country, it is essential to evaluate the country’s unemployment rate and inflationary trends to get a true picture of the state of the economy.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

USA