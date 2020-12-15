Made in Pakistan

The year 2020 hasn’t been good for the sale of cars in Pakistan. Even though the country manufactures cars locally, it usually imports cars’ engine and other electronic and mechanical parts which increases the cost of the final product. At present, car prices are quite volatile and are slowly getting out of reach of the common man.

The reason for a decline in the sales of locally produced cars in the last quarter of the financial year 2020 was the high prices of cars. The government should financially support local car manufacturers by revisiting taxes so that end consumers get the benefit of local production and are not compelled to rely on imported cars.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad