Special anti-polio drive starts today in three dists

LAHORE:The Punjab Polio Programme is all set to hold a special anti-polio campaign using the injectable polio vaccine in three districts of the province from Monday (today), a polio programme spokesperson confirmed on Sunday. The campaign will be held in 113 selected union councils of Lahore, DG Khan and Rajanpur, said the spokesperson. Seeing polio epidemiology, 87 UCs of Lahore have been made part of the campaign. While 16 UCs of DG Khan and 10 UCs of Rajanpur have been included in the special campaign.