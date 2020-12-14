Buzdar is guest in Lahore till 31st: PML-N

LAHORE:Chief Minister Usman Buzdar is a guest in Lahore till December 31, 2020. This was stated by PML-N Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari while responding to a statement of Usman Buzdar here on Sunday. Addressing Sardar Usman Buzdar, she said, “You are only a guest of Lahore till December 31 after which no one will appoint you even as ‘Naib Qasid. Today, PDM is going to make a new history in Minar-e-Pakistan ground and people of Lahore will send you to Taunsa very soon.”