close
Mon Dec 14, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
December 14, 2020

Buzdar is guest in Lahore till 31st: PML-N

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
December 14, 2020

LAHORE:Chief Minister Usman Buzdar is a guest in Lahore till December 31, 2020. This was stated by PML-N Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari while responding to a statement of Usman Buzdar here on Sunday. Addressing Sardar Usman Buzdar, she said, “You are only a guest of Lahore till December 31 after which no one will appoint you even as ‘Naib Qasid. Today, PDM is going to make a new history in Minar-e-Pakistan ground and people of Lahore will send you to Taunsa very soon.”

Latest News

More From Lahore