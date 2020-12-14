close
Mon Dec 14, 2020
155 POs arrested

Lahore

LAHORE:Gujrat District police arrested 155 dangerous proclaimed offenders during the last month. Out of 155 POs, 36 were of A category and 119 of B category. Similarly, the police arrested 17 criminals of six robbery gangs, 94 drug dealers and 116 illegal weapon holders during the last month. Stolen goods worth more than Rs 73 lakhs were also recovered from dacoit gangs and returned to the owners.

