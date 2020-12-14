31 COVID-19 patients die, 686 new cases reported

LAHORE:As many as 31 COVID-19 patients died and another 686 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to a report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department on Sunday.

The toll of fatalities has risen to 3,351 in the province, while confirmed cases of coronavirus reached 127,212. According to the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 15,637 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 2,179,263 in the province.

After 3,351 fatalities and recovery of a total of 114,910 patients, 8,951 active cases still remain there, and the patients are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different public and private hospitals.