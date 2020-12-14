Tributes paid to Noorani

LAHORE:Glowing tributes were paid to noted Islamic scholar and preacher, founder of Jamiat Ulema Pakistan (JUP), Maulana Shah Ahmad Noorani Siddiqi on his 17th death anniversary at a number of seminars and meeting across the country.

Held under the aegis of JUP leadership, speakers of those meetings highlighted the services and achievements of Maulana Noorani in waging struggle for enforcing Nizam-e-Mustafa (PBUH), restoring genuine democracy in the country and countering conspiracies of Qadiyanis by playing a prominent role in declaring them infidel through parliament in 1973.