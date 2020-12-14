close
Mon Dec 14, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
December 14, 2020

Tributes paid to Noorani

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
December 14, 2020

LAHORE:Glowing tributes were paid to noted Islamic scholar and preacher, founder of Jamiat Ulema Pakistan (JUP), Maulana Shah Ahmad Noorani Siddiqi on his 17th death anniversary at a number of seminars and meeting across the country.

Held under the aegis of JUP leadership, speakers of those meetings highlighted the services and achievements of Maulana Noorani in waging struggle for enforcing Nizam-e-Mustafa (PBUH), restoring genuine democracy in the country and countering conspiracies of Qadiyanis by playing a prominent role in declaring them infidel through parliament in 1973.

