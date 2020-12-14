PDM put people at risk: Basharat

LAHORE:Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Cooperatives Raja Basharat on Sunday said people should witness sympathy of PDM’s leaders for the nation, who left their poor workers astray on roads and they themselves were taking lavish breakfasts in five star hotels. In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said the PDM political leadership was enjoying traditional Lahori dishes in the house of Ayaz Sadiq while at the same time their workers were fighting cold and disease at the Greater Iqbal Park.