Consumers yet to get benefit of reduced prices of vegetables

LAHORE:The prices of almost all seasonal vegetables are declining for the second consecutive week with improvement in supplies but its advantage does not reach the consumers due to overcharging by the vendors, exposing the administrative failure.

The prices could further decrease with effective administrative measures and strict implementation of rate list issued by market committees, but these steps were always ignored and overlooked.

The price of chicken meat for live bird was at Rs 216 per kg while it was sold at Rs 230 per kg and meat at Rs 313 per kg and was sold at Rs 350 to 380 per kg.

The price of potatoes soft skin new A-grade was reduced by Rs 15 per kg, fixed at 45 to 48 per kg, B-Grade Rs 40 to 42 per kg, mixed sold at Rs 60 to 70 per kg, while in Sahulat Bazaar sold at Rs 48 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade was reduced by Rs 15 per kg, fixed at Rs 40 to 43 per kg, sold at Rs 70 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs 35 to 37 per kg, and C-grade at Rs 30 to 32 per kg, B&C grade mixed sold at Rs 50 per kg.

The price of tomato A-grade was reduced by Rs 25 per kg, fixed at Rs 100 to 105 per kg, sold at Rs 160 kg, B-grade fixed at Rs 90 to 95 per kg, and C-grade at Rs 80 to 85 per kg, B and C quality mixed sold at Rs 120 per kg while in Sahulat Bazaar A, B&C grade mixed sold at Rs 105 per kg.

The price of garlic local was gained by Rs 5 per kg, fixed at Rs 270 to 275 per kg, sold at Rs 300 to 360 per kg, garlic Chinese gained by Rs 15 per kg, fixed at Rs 190 to 195 per kg, sold at Rs 200 to 240 per kg.

Ginger Thai price was further gained by Rs 110 per kg, fixed at Rs 670 to 680 per kg, sold at Rs 800 to 1000 per kg.

Cucumber farm was fixed at Rs 30 to 32 per kg, sold at Rs 60 to 80 per kg, cucumber local price was not fixed, sold at Rs 100 to 120 per kg.

Brinjal price was reduced by Rs 4 per kg, fixed at Rs 26 to 28 per kg, sold at Rs 40 to 50 per kg.

Biter gourd was unchanged at Rs 75 to 78 per kg, sold at Rs 100 to 120 per kg.

Spinach farm price was gained by Rs 5 per kg, fixed at Rs 22 to 24 per kg, and local variety by Rs 3 per kg, was fixed at 25 to 27 per kg, both sold at Rs 40 per kg.

Zucchini local price was not fixed sold at Rs 200 per kg, Zucchini farm was reduced by Rs 10 per kg, fixed at Rs 35 to 37 per kg, sold at Rs 60 per kg, and Zucchini long was fixed at Rs 30 to 32 per kg, sold at Rs 60 per kg.

The price of lemon Chinese was reduced by Rs 8 per kg, fixed at Rs 40 to 42 per kg, sold at Rs 100 per kg.

Pumpkin was reduced by Rs 6 per kg, fixed at Rs 65 to 67 per kg, sold at Rs 100 to 120 per kg.

Lady finger was further gained by Rs 25 per kg, fixed at Rs 160 to 165 per kg, not sold.

Both Luffa and arum were fixed at Rs 100 to 104 per kg, also not sold.

Green chili price A-grade was gained by Rs 10 per kg, fixed at Rs 190 to 197 per kg, sold at Rs 240 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs 135 to 140 per kg, sold at Rs 200 per kg.

Capsicum price was reduced by Rs 27 per kg, fixed at Rs 90 to 93 per kg, sold at Rs 160 per kg.

Price of cauliflower was reduced by Rs 15 per kg, fixed at Rs 25 to 27 per kg, sold at Rs 30 to 40 per kg, and cabbage fixed at Rs 40 to 42 per kg, sold at Rs 60 per kg.

The price of pea was reduced by Rs 54 per kg, fixed at Rs 73 to 76 per kg, sold at Rs 80 to 100 per kg.

Carrot Chinese was fixed at Rs 80 to 83 per kg, sold at Rs 160 per kg, carrot local was reduced by Rs 17 per kg, fixed at Rs 43 to 45 per kg, sold at Rs upto 60 per kg.

Coriander was fixed at Rs 10 to 12 per bundle, sold at Rs 30 per bundle.

Fenugreek (Methi) was fixed at Rs 28 to 30 per kg, sold at Rs upto 60 per kg.

Turnip was reduced by Rs 5 per kg, fixed at Rs 25 to 27 per kg, sold at Rs 40 per kg.

Radish was fixed at Rs 23 to 25 per kg, sold upto Rs 20 to 30 per kg.

Beetroot was fixed at Rs 35 to 40 per kg, sold at Rs 80 per kg.

Mongray was reduced by Rs 28 per kg, fixed at Rs 73 to 76 per kg, sold at Rs 100 to 120 per kg.

Mustard leaves were reduced by Rs 7 per kg, fixed at Rs 33 to 35 per kg, sold at Rs 40 per kg.

Sweet Potato was fixed at Rs 43 to 45 per kg, sold upto Rs 50 to 70 per kg.

The price of different variety of apples was fixed at Rs 43 to 122 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs 60 to 90 per kg, and A grade was sold at Rs 130 to 180 per kg.

The price of Banana A-category fixed at Rs 74 to 77 per dozen, sold at Rs 140 per dozen, and B-category fixed at Rs 48 to 50 per dozen, mixed sold at Rs 70 to 80 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs 38 to 40 per dozen, sold at Rs 50 to 60 per dozen.

Papaya was fixed at Rs 135 to 140 per kg, sold at Rs 160 to 200 per kg.

Grape fruit was fixed at Rs 14 to 15 per piece, sold 10 to 15 per piece.

Grapes gola gained by Rs 10 per kg, fixed at Rs 175 to 180 per kg, sold at Rs 240 per kg.

Price of Pomegranate local was not fixed but sold at Rs 250 per kg, Bedana fixed at Rs 340 to 350 per kg, sold at Rs 500 per kg, Kandhari was gained by Rs 5 per kg, fixed at Rs 195 to 200 per kg, sold at Rs 160 to 280 per kg, Daneydar increased by Rs 10 per kg, was fixed at Rs 195 to 200 per kg, sold at Rs 250 to 300 per kg.

Guava A grade was reduced by Rs 5 per kg, fixed at Rs 85 to 88 per kg, B-grade at 62 to 65 per kg, mixed sold at Rs 100 to 120 per kg.

Waternut was fixed at Rs 75 to 78 per kg, sold at Rs 80 to 100 per kg.

Musami was fixed at Rs 56 to 86 per dozen sold at Rs 70 to 120 per dozen.

Kinnow was fixed at Rs 45 to 78 per dozen, sold at Rs 100 to 120 per dozen.

Fruiter was fixed Rs 50 to 78 per dozen sold at Rs 80 to 120 per dozen.