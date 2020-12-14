‘PTI, PDM responsible for people's miseries’

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has held both PTI and PDM responsible for the plight of Pakistani people, and stressed the need to get rid of the selfish parties to put the country back on the path of development.

Addressing a training workshop for the JI workers at Mansoora on Sunday, he said two percent ruling elite had been occupying the resources of the country since its birth in 1947, showing no sincerity ever to address the problems of the common man and introduce reforms in key institutions.

He said the PTI was in government for two and half year and constituent parties of the PDM had already ruled the country on different occasions for years but people found no difference among the policies and politics of both sides of the political divide, adding both were now making the people fool only to protect their self-interests. “There is no difference between the political ideology of the PTI and the PDM.” The ruling elite, he said, kept deprive the masses from basic health and education facilities and gifted them with hunger, poverty, inflation and unemployment.