Strict implementation of SOPs sought

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Deputy Commissioner Arifullah has said that people should be very careful in the second wave of coronavirus, and shopkeepers should ensure the use of facemasks and other government SOPs.

He asked the assistant commissioners to expedite the actions regarding coronavirus SOPs and submit a report on a daily basis.

He said that to survive the second wave of coronavirus, citizens must use facemasks, wash their hands frequently and avoid leaving the house without any reason. He said there were several patients infected with coronavirus in Dera Ismail Khan. He said that action was being taken against those violating SOPs in the markets.