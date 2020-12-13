Several people punished over SOPs violations

PESHAWAR: The district administration on Saturday continued action over the violation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) to protect prople from coronavirus.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Asghar said that 219 citizens were fined at Bus Rapid Transit during travelling while 316 were fined in various bazaars for not wearing facemasks.

The official said 184 shops were sealed while 900 vehicles owners were fined in various areas of the city for violation of SOPs against Covid-19.

The signboards along the Grand Trunk (GT) Road in the city were removed as well.

The district adminsitration appealed to the people and traders to adopt safety measures so that the coronavirus pandemic could be stopped from further spread.