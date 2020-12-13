No more rallies

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
What a pity that Pakistanis are always three to six months or a year behind the world in almost every matter. In the UK, the government is working on making the Covid-19 vaccine available to the people. In Pakistan, the opposition parties are more interested in holding rallies and protesting against the PTI-led government.
The opposition parties should call off these protests. They should let the PM do some meaningful work so that Pakistanis can get the Covid-19 vaccine in a timely manner.
Mumraiz Khan
Karachi