close
Sun Dec 13, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
December 13, 2020

No more rallies

Newspost

 
December 13, 2020

What a pity that Pakistanis are always three to six months or a year behind the world in almost every matter. In the UK, the government is working on making the Covid-19 vaccine available to the people. In Pakistan, the opposition parties are more interested in holding rallies and protesting against the PTI-led government.

The opposition parties should call off these protests. They should let the PM do some meaningful work so that Pakistanis can get the Covid-19 vaccine in a timely manner.

Mumraiz Khan

Karachi

Latest News

More From Newspost