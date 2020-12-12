Carrefour marks 11 years in Pakistan

LAHORE: Carrefour, owned and operated by Majid Al Futtaim in Pakistan, is rejoicing its 11 years in Pakistan with the launch of a special “11 Saal ka Saath” promotion, a statement said on Friday.

The campaign sees the arrival of a special 21-day long shopping extravaganza, where customers are encouraged to shop and win a host of exciting prizes, engage in rewarding in-store games, and enjoy major discounts and offers on selected items, it added.

More than 10,000 prizes will be waiting to be won, including LEDs, mobile phones and motorbikes.

Meanwhile, the generous 50 percent discount will apply to a variety of products across groceries, electronics, home appliances, health and beauty, and many more, it said.

All deals and discounts will be available at Carrefour stores in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and Faisalabad, from December 11 until December 31, 2020.

One lucky winner will also drive away in the grand prize of Honda City at the promotion’s close, it said.

Customers can download the Carrefour app from the Google play store and Apple’s app store platforms for mobile shopping. Alternatively, customers can visit www.carrefour.pkfor the chance to shop and win big, it added.