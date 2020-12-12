HUBCO to revive Cogen Ltd

KARACHI: Hub Power Company (HUBCO) has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Defence Housing Authority (DHA), Karachi for the revival of DHA Cogen Limited, which will generate 84MW electricity for supplying to K-Electric, a statement said on Friday.

The Cogen Limited would also provide three million gallons/day of potable water for supplying to the Cantonment Board Clifton, it added.

Additionally, HUBCO and DHA also plan to develop five million gallons/day of potable water through a project based on sea water reverse osmosis technology for which HUBCO already possesses the first right of refusal.

The purpose of the MoU is to jointly evaluate the commercial and technical viability of the revival of DHA Cogen Limited and setting up five million gallons/day sea water reverse osmosis project at the site of DHA Cogen Limited.

The 5MIGD sea water reverse osmosis (SWRO) project to be constructed at the seafront of Phase VIII, will be instrumental in resolving the water issues of DHA, it said.

Reviving the DCL project will provide power at competitive prices and develop a scalable solution to provide potable water to the DHA residents.

DHA is collaborating with HUBCO in respect of both the 5MIGD project and the DCL revival project, it added.