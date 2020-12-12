IMC partners with UNAP

KARACHI: Indus Motor Company (IMC) recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the United Nations Association of Pakistan (UNAP) for Toyota 5S Ecological Conservation Program, a statement said on Friday.

The MoU was signed electronically by IMC CEO Ali Asghar Jamali and UNAP President Moohi Shaheen, it added.

Under the terms, UNAP will train around 50,000 students across the country, with the objective of creating awareness on the importance of environmental protection through Toyota’s world renowned 5S Philosophy.

Owing to the COVID-19 outbreak, to ensure safety of all concerned, the sessions will be held online through webinars, it said.

The 5S methodology is a workplace organisation method and systematic form of visual management that increases productivity, efficiency, safety and organisation of one’s immediate environment.

It refers to five Japanese terms used to describe the steps of the 5S system of visual management, each term starting with an ‘S’, ie, Seiri, Seiton, Seiso, Seiketsu, and Shitsuke, translated to English as Sort, Set in Order, Shine, Standardize, and Sustain, respectively.