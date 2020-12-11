Indian forces a serious threat to regional peace: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday strongly condemned unprovoked firing by Indian armed forces along the line of control (LoC) and paid tributes to the two martyred jawans in the firing incident.

He extended sympathies to the heirs and said that martyred jawans were heroes who sacrificed their lives for the country. The chief minister said that unprovoked firing by the Indian forces was a condemnable act as their aggressive designs were serious threat to the regional peace.

India should not remain in any confusion as the Pakistan Army has the fullest capability to thwart any aggression, he said. India has crossed all limits of brutality in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir and the international community should take notice of continued firing incidents by the Indian forces, he added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has condemned the politicisation of COVID-19 calamity by the PDM and regretted the opposition is holding meetings while people are catching this virus.

In a statement, the chief minister said that playing with the people’s lives was not politics but sheer impassiveness. The nation will never forgive the opposition over its irresponsible attitude in the wake of a second corona attack. This pandemic has affected the whole world but failed to dent the opposition, he added. The CM advised the people to follow necessary precautionary measures and remain confined to their homes to remain safe from this virus. Similarly, they should also follow the policy of social distancing, he added.