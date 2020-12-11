KMU announces revised schedule for MBBS, BDS annual exams

PESKMU announces revised schedule for MBBS, BDS annual examsHAWAR: The Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar, has announced revised schedule for the MBBS and BDS 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th and final professional annual examinations in the light of guidelines of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department and National Command and Control Centre Islamabad.

According to the new schedule issued by KMU Examinations Department, the annual examination of MBBS First Professional will commence simultaneously from January 12, 3rd Professional on January 19, 4th Professional on January 29 and Final Professional MBBS from January 28, 2021 at Khyber Medical College, Peshawar, Khyber Girls Medical College, Peshawar, Rehman Medical College, Peshawar, Pak International Medical College, Peshawar, North West School of Medicine, Peshawar, Jinnah Medical College, Peshawar, Al-Razi Medical College, Peshawar, Ayub Medical College Abbottabad, Abbottabad International Medical College, Abbottabad, Women Medical College, Abbottabad, Bacha Khan Medical College, Mardan, Saidu Medical College, Swat, Swat Medical College, Swat, KMU Institute of Medical Sciences, Kohat, Bannu Medical College ,Bannu, Gomal Medical College, Dera Ismail Khan, Gajju Khan Medical College, Swabi and Nowshera Medical College, Nowshera.

Similarly, the BDS 1st Professional Annual Examination will start from January 13, 2nd Professional on January 14, 3rd Professional on January 15 and Final Professional BDS Annual Examination from January 29,2021 at Khyber College of Dentistry, Peshawar, Ayub Medical College Dental Section, Abbottabad, Women Medical College Dental Section, Abbottabad, Abbottabad International Medical College Dental Section, Abbottabad, Rehman College of Dentistry, Peshawar, Khyber Medical University Institute of Dental Sciences, Kohat, and Bacha Khan College of Dentistry, Mardan.