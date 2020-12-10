Shah Mehmood Qureshi seeks world community’s role in solution to Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday urged the world community, the United Nations (UN) and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to play their part in a just and peaceful resolution of the longstanding dispute of Jammu and Kashmir.

He was addressing the International Parliamentary Kashmir Conference on the eve of Human Rights Day. The foreign minister also appealed to the Muslim countries to use their political influence and economic clout to prevent India from committing atrocities in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that the Kashmiris were continuously being subjected to a brutal military siege and inhuman restrictions. It may be mentioned here that the Universal Declaration of Human Rights was a milestone document that proclaimed the inalienable rights which everyone was entitled to as a human being – regardless of race, colour, religion, sex, language, political or other status. The white colour in the national flag of Pakistan depicted the rightful place of minorities in the country.