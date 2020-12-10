Maryam to hold rallies in Lahore today

LAHORE: As part of her mass mobilization campaign with regard to the PDM’s upcoming gathering in Lahore, PML-N Central Vice-President Maryam Nawaz will hold public rallies and corner meetings in various parts of the city here on Thursday (today).

Maryam said that she will herself invite citizens to attend the PDM’s rally for Sunday (Dec 13) at Minar-e-Pakistan. Party sources said that before leaving for her mass mobilization campaign, she will convene a meeting of PML-N Lahore division to finalize arrangements for the PDM gathering. PML-N parliamentarians, ticket-holders and local leaders from Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura and Nankana Sahib will attend.

According to party sources, arrangements and strategy of PML-N for the gathering will be finalized in the meeting and special assignments will be given to different leaders. The sources said the meeting will discuss ways to arrange transport, sound system, chairs, tents and other necessary items for the gathering, as the government has allegedly started threatening vendors and transporters with consequences of they provide any item for the PDM moot.

After the meeting, Maryam Nawaz will reach Gajju Matta on Ferozepur Road where Rana Mubashir Iqbal and Sohail Shaukat Butt will receive her.

The party sources said the rally will reach Yohanabad at 3pm where Rana Mubashir Iqbal and Senator Kamran Michael will welcome the rally. From there, she will reach Shanghai Bridge where Malik Pervez and Khawaja Saad Rafique will receive her. She will also address the reception camp.

The party sources said after that the rally will reach Ghaziabad, Naseerabad, Hameed Latif Hospital and then Icchra on Ferozepur Road and Yasin Sohal, Hafiz Mian Noman, Khurram Nazir, Khawaja Ahmad Hassaan and Mehr Ishtiaq will welcome the rally respectively at these places.

The party sources said that Maryam Nawaz will deliver her second address at the reception camp at Icchra. Later, she will reach Mozang Chungi where Mian Margoob will receive her. From there Maryam Nawaz’s rally will reach Lohari via Mozang Adda, Lakshmi Chowk, Gowalmandi and Paisa Akhbar where Sibghatullah Sultan and Waheed Alam Khan will welcome her.

Maryam Nawaz will deliver her third and final address at the reception camp at Lohari Gate. The rally will reach Data Darbar from Lohari where Bilal Yaseen will welcome the rally and the participants will disperse after the closing prayer at Data Darbar.

Party sources said that PDM leaders visited the Minar-e-Pakistan and held initial consultations for the preparations of the venue. PML-N leaders along with other leaders of parties in the PDM will visit the venue on Thursday (today) and will start formal preparations.

Meanwhile, a motorcycle rally was organized by the PML-N youth wing from Model Town to Minar-e-Pakistan on Wednesday. The rally was meant to sensitize the general public on participation in the upcoming rally. The motorcycle rally was attended by Talal Chaudhry, Malik Saiful Muluk Khokhar and Azma Bukhari among others.

Rally participants chanted slogans in support of their leadership and against the government. Traffic was affected due to the motorcycle rally.

Talking to media at the end of the rally, Malik Saiful Muluk Khokhar said that the government has shown its frustration by registering the FIR. “FIRs have been registered but we are not discouraged,” he said, adding t Maryam Nawaz has come out without caring about her life because the PML-N was fighting for the rights of the people. PML-N central leaders, including Khawaja Saad Rafique, Rana Mashhood, Bilal Yasin, Shaista Pervez Malik, Azma Bukhari and others also visited Minar-e-Pakistan and held initial consultations to prepare the venue for Dec 13.