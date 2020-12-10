Chitralis continue protest camp to highlight demands

PESHAWAR: The members of the Tehreek Tahuffuz Haqooq-e-Chitral Pakistan organisation on Wednesday resolved to continue the protest till the acceptance of their genuine demands as they kept on sitting in the protest camp to highlight the issues faced by the people of this far-off district of KP.

The members of the organization and residents from Chitral living in various parts of the province attended the protest camp.

The camp has been set up outside the Peshawar Press Club for quite some days.

The protestors chanted slogans in favour of their demands, asking the authorities to take practical steps to have them resolved.

The demand construction of damaged bridges, roads, hospital buildings and other basic necessities of life. The leaders and representatives of different organizations visited the protest camp. They extended solidarity to the people of Chitral in the struggle for genuine rights.

The PPP delegation led by the central information secretary, Dr Nafisa Shah, provincial information secretary Senator Robina Khalid and deputy information secretary Gohar Inqilabi visited the camp and extended party support to protesters.

They criticized the government for ignoring the people of Chitral and denying them the basic rights.

The speakers in the camp complained that they had always requested the authorities to solve the problems but their genuine demands had been consigned to the cold storage.

They deplored that no government representative bothered to visit the camp but resolved to continue protest till the acceptance of demands.