Countering fears and apprehensions

The United Kingdom has become the first country to administer the Covid-19 vaccine to its senior citizens. It is being hoped that the country will start mass campaigns to vaccinate citizens. Countries around the world have been using all the available resources to develop a vaccine. It is hoped that the vaccine will be available in Pakistan soon. However, there is an issue that Pakistan’s government may face. Our people may be reluctant to receive a Covid-19 vaccine – as it has happened in case of the polio vaccine. Polio campaigns are still a big challenge for the government. In our country, many polio workers have been attacked as well. Similarly, it may become a huge challenge for the government to vaccinate the people. Fake posts regarding the Covid-19 vaccine are already going viral on social media. The government needs to take relevant steps to counter this growing apprehension. It should advocate for vaccination through public service messages and electronic and print media. It should also take all segments of society like intellectuals, scholars and clerics on board to make the future vaccination campaign successful.

Faisal Ansar

Karachi