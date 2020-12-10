close
Thu Dec 10, 2020
The last move

December 10, 2020

The PDM has decided to go all out and use its last strategy of resigning from national and provincial assemblies. Whether all parties will resign from the assemblies or not will remain unclear until the last day.

If the PDM fails, it will end up strengthening the incumbent government. This political failure will further assure that the current government will enjoy the next five years of governance as well.

Areeb Shirazi

Islamabad

