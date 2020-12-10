Non-serious attitude

Since the outbreak of the second wave of coronavirus, the government has been asking the people to follow SOPs strictly in order to save themselves from the deadly virus. The provincial governments of Sindh and Punjab have imposed smart lockdowns in certain places where the number of coronavirus cases is relatively higher than the other parts of the provinces. But, despite the federal government’s warning, the people are flouting SOPs. As the second wave of the virus entered the country, the government was quick to close educational institutions across the country. The National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) was of the view that the closure of educational institutions would result in a decrease in coronavirus cases. Now, the state-owned schools and colleges have been closed, but there seems to be no reduction in the number of cases. In most parts of the country, private schools and colleges and religious seminaries are functioning as usual. However, it is also important to ask the following questions: Are only education institutions spreading the virus? What about public places and parks where only a few people wear masks maintain a six-foot distance?

The government should review its decision of keeping only educational institutions closed if the rest of the country can remain open without complying with SOPs.

Guldar Khan Wazir

Loralai