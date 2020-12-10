close
Thu Dec 10, 2020
December 10, 2020

Fighting the virus

Newspost

 
December 10, 2020

The second wave of Covid-19 has severely crippled our business sector. The government’s head-in-the-sand attitude may lead to a serious situation. Our leaders should realise that our hospitals cannot deal with a huge number of patients.

The authorities need to have a look at the situation seriously and devise a plan to save the people from the deadly virus.

Muhammad Kaleem

Mardan

