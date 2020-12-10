Fighting the virus

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The second wave of Covid-19 has severely crippled our business sector. The government’s head-in-the-sand attitude may lead to a serious situation. Our leaders should realise that our hospitals cannot deal with a huge number of patients.
The authorities need to have a look at the situation seriously and devise a plan to save the people from the deadly virus.
Muhammad Kaleem
Mardan